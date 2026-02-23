Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Check GMP, subscription status, and other details as issue opens today - Should you apply?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of cotton yarn maker Shree Ram Twistex opened for subscription on Monday, February 23, and will remain open until Wednesday, February 25. The IPO has been priced in a band of RS 95 to RS 104 per share.

Through the public issue, the company aims to raise RS 110.24 crore. The IPO is a pure fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares aggregating to RS 110.24 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Shares of Shree Ram Twistex are expected to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP stands at RS 5. Based on the upper end of the price band and the prevailing grey market premium, the stock is estimated to list at around RS 109 per share, implying a 4.81% premium over the issue price of ₹104.

The grey market premium reflects investors’ willingness to pay more than the issue price ahead of listing.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscription status

The IPO was subscribed 0.02 times by 10:40 am on Day 1. The retail segment saw 0.21 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 0.02 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category section hadn't placed any bids yet.

Overall, bids were received for 2.50 lakh shares against 1.06 crore shares on offer.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Details According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Shree Ram Twistex plans to utilise RS 7.85 crore from the net proceeds to set up a 6.1 MW solar power plant for captive use and RS 39 crore towards a 4.2 MW wind power plant. The company will also use RS 14.9 crore to repay debt and RS 44 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot of 144 shares. At the upper-end price, the minimum investment required stands at RS 14,976, and bids can be made in multiples thereof.

The issue structure allocates at least 75% to qualified institutional buyers, up to 15% to non-institutional investors, and 10% to retail investors.

Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue, while Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Shree Ram Twistex: Should you apply? Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has given an ‘Avoid’ rating to the IPO, citing valuation concerns. It noted that the issue is priced at around 29x–30x P/E, which already factors in much of the company’s future growth.

“Overall, it is suitable only for high-risk, long-term investors. Avoid for investors seeking listing gains or safe, value-based entries. The IPO appears fully priced to overvalued, leaving little ‘margin of safety’ for retail investors,” said the brokerage in its report.

About Shree Ram Twistex Shree Ram Twistex operates in the cotton yarn segment, manufacturing a wide range of yarn products used across the textile value chain. Its portfolio includes compact ring spun yarn as well as carded yarn, produced in both combed and carded formats to cater to diverse fabric requirements.

Also Read | Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO: 10 key things to know before subscribing

The company supplies yarns used in multiple end applications such as denim, towels, shirting and sheeting fabrics, knitwear, socks, bottom wear and various home textile products. In addition to regular cotton yarn, Shree Ram Twistex also focuses on specialised offerings, including Eli Twist yarn, compact slub yarn and yarn blended with lycra.

The business follows a B2B operating model and serves textile manufacturers, garment exporters, fabric processors and bulk buyers. Its customer base spans key textile hubs across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, while exports are emerging as a growing part of its revenue mix.