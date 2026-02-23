Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 1: Issue booked 3% so far, retail portion subscribed 28%. GMP hints 5% listing pop.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 1: Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens on Monday, February 23, and closes on Wednesday, February 25. This offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.06 crore shares, with a price band set between ₹95 and ₹104 per share. Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is ₹5.

At the upper price point, the IPO firmly establishes the company’s pre-issue market capitalisation at ₹416 crore. Allotment of shares is expected on February 26, with a robust listing scheduled for March 2 on both BSE and NSE.

Investors are required to bid for a minimum of 144 shares, equating to an investment of ₹14,976 at the upper price band. The structure of the issue ensures that at least 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 15% for non-institutional investors, and a solid 10% for retail investors.

Shree Ram Twistex is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns in both combed and carded varieties. These products are crucial in knitting and weaving applications, from denim and terry towels to shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, and home textiles.

Additionally, the company excels in producing value-added yarns, such as Eli Twist, compact slub yarns, and lycra-blended yarns. Operating on a B2B model, Shree Ram Twistex efficiently supplies textile manufacturers, garment exporters, bulk buyers, and fabric processors across various states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, while also making significant strides in exports.

