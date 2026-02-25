Shree Ram Twistex IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd opened on 23 February 2026 and will remain open until 25 February 2026. So, an investor has just one day to apply for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO. The company has announced the Shree Ram Twistex IPO price band of ₹95 to ₹104, aiming to raise ₹110 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. The book-build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are still trading at a premium in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. This means Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹9.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscription status By 10:48 AM on day three of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 3.29 times, the retail portion was booked 9.67 times, and the NII segment was filled 15.48 times.

View full Image Photo: Courtesy mintgenie

2] Shree Ram Twistex IPO date: The public issue opened on 21 February 2026 and will remain open until 25 February 2025.

3] Shree Ram Twistex IPO price: The company has announced the Shree Ram Twistex IPO price band of ₹95 to ₹104.

4] Shree Ram Twistex IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹110 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Shree Ram Twistex IPO lot size: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 144 company shares.

6] Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 26 February 2026.

7] Shree Ram Twistex IPO registrar: Bigshare Services has been appointed the official registrar of the public offer.

8] Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing: The public issue has been proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 2 March 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Apply or not? 10] Shree Ram Twistex IPO review: Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, Master Capital Services, said, "With its presence in the B2B segment, established customer relationships, and strategically located manufacturing facility, the company is positioned to benefit from rising demand for cotton-based products, growth in domestic consumption, and expanding export opportunities in the Indian textile sector. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

However, Swastika Investmart has assigned an ‘avoid’ tag to the public issue, saying, "Shree Ram Twistex is showing improving margins and strong earnings momentum, supported by its shift to captive green energy. However, the IPO valuation at around 29x-30x P/E already factors in most of the future growth. Compared to cheaper listed peers, near-term upside looks limited. Overall, it is suitable only for high-risk, long-term investors. Avoid for investors seeking listing gains or safe, value-based entries. The IPO appears fully priced to overvalued, leaving little "margin of safety" for retail investors."