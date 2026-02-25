IPO GMPs: From Gaudium IVF IPO to Omnitech Engineering IPO; here's what GMP hints about the listing gains

Despite a sluggish IPO market, there are five IPOs this week that investors should pay attention to. As IPOs regain some excitement, analysts maintain a consistently pessimistic view of the IPO market for 2026. Given the existing trends in IPO activity, this outlook appears to be accurate.

Experts indicate that the market has grown weary of instability; overtly offloading private equity and excessively exit-driven IPOs are no longer viable. The previous cycle resulted in significant losses for both retail and institutional investors, leading to a change in behavior.

The mainboard IPOs currently active include PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO, Omnitech Engineering IPO, Shree Ram Twistex IPO, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO, with Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO alOFS lotment set for today.

The mainboard IPOs that are closing today are Shree Ram Twistex and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP today Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP is -5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Clean Max Enviro shares is indicated as ₹1,048 apiece, which is 0.47% lower than the IPO price of ₹1,053.

Taking into account the grey market activities from the last 15 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a trend towards a discount, suggesting a likely discount listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹-5.00, whereas the highest GMP is ₹14, based on expert analysis.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹1,053 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Clean Max Enviro IPO consists of new shares valued at ₹1,200 crore, along with an offer for sale amounting to ₹1,900 crore. This overall size of the IPO has been scaled down from the previously planned ₹5,200 crore stated in the documents submitted last August.

The offer for sale includes key stakeholders such as promoter Kuldeep Jain, Brookfield's BGTF One Holdings (DIFC), KEMPINC, and investors Augment India I Holdings and DSDG Holding APS.

Clean Max Enviro IPO

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is ₹19. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Ram Twistex shares is indicated as ₹123 apiece, which is 18.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹104.

Considering the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹19, as per expert opinions.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO price band has been fixed at ₹95-104 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex is planning to raise ₹110.24 crore through its IPO by offering 1.06 crore new equity shares. The company intends to utilize these funds for several important initiatives. It will allocate ₹39 crore towards the establishment of a 4.2 MW wind power plant for its own consumption.

Furthermore, ₹14.89 crore will be set aside to settle specific debts, and ₹44 crore will be used to bolster its working capital. The remainder of the funds will be applied to general corporate expenses.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP is +1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares is indicated as ₹387.5 apiece, which is 0.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹386.

Considering the grey market trends from the past 15 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is anticipated to decline further. Experts note that the minimum GMP is ₹1.50, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹21.

The IPO from the Pune-based firm, totaling ₹380 crore, consists solely of new equity shares without any offer-for-sale segment. Proceeds from this public offering will be allocated for launching 15 new stores by the end of fiscal year 2028. Additionally, the company will utilize the funds for marketing and promotional activities related to these new locations to enhance the awareness of their main brand, "Reva," along with covering general business expenses.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Omnitech Engineering share price was indicated at ₹231 apiece, which is 1.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹227.

Considering the grey market trends from the past seven sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a downward trajectory and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹4.00, while the highest is ₹15.

Omnitech Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹216 - 227 per share, positioning the company with a strong valuation of over ₹2,800 crore.

Omnitech Engineering IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares worth ₹418 crore, in addition to an Offer For Sale of equity shares amounting to ₹165 crore from promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The capital obtained from the fresh issuance will be utilized to reduce debt, set up two new manufacturing plants, meet capital expenditure requirements, and for overall corporate needs.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹79 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the last 13 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decline further. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the highest being ₹15, as indicated by experts.

Gaudium IVF IPO price band is set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share, which values the company at ₹575 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO consists of a new issuance of 1.14 crore equity shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of around 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

The proceeds from the new issuance are intended to fund the establishment of 19 new IVF centers throughout India, with ₹50 crore set aside for this initiative. Furthermore, ₹20 crore will be used to settle certain debts to enhance financial stability.

Gaudium IVF IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

