Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date today: Shree Ram Twistex IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 43.66 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Shree Ram Twistex Ltd, opened on Monday, February 23 and ended on Wednesday, February 25.

Investors can examine the allocation details to check the number of shares granted to them, if relevant. The allocated shares will be displayed in the IPO allocation status. Those applicants who did not receive any shares will start the refund process. The shares that have been allocated will be deposited into their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, February 27. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 2 on NSE and BSE.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is -6. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Ram Twistex shares is indicated as ₹98 apiece, which is 5.77% lower than the IPO price of ₹104.

Considering the grey market activities from the past 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP indicates a trend toward a discount, suggesting a likely discount listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-6.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹13.50, as per expert opinions.

How to check Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO, you can do a Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To enter your login information directly, go to the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- This link pertains to the IPO allocation for Shree Ram Twistex IPO.

Step 2 Select "Shree Ram Twistex IPO" from the options presented.

Step 3 Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Just click on "Search." You can check your Shree Ram Twistex IPO on a computer or your mobile device.

How to check Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to check the allotment status of the Shree Ram Twistex IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account on the NSE platform, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link and enter your PAN.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and fill in the captcha verification code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the page that opens.

How to check Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

View full Image Shree Ram Twistex IPO