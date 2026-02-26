Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Shree Ram Twistex IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 26). Investors who participated in the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is -8.

According to BSE data, Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscription status reached 43.66 times on the third day of bidding. The subscription window for the initial public offering of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd commenced on Monday, February 23, and concluded on Wednesday, February 25.

Investors can look over the allocation information to verify the number of shares awarded to them, if applicable. The shares that have been assigned will be shown in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not obtain any shares will begin the refund procedure. The allocated shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, February 27. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 2 on NSE and BSE.

Shree Ram Twistex produces cotton yarns, offering both Compact Ring Spun and Carded Yarns, available in Combed and Carded varieties. These yarns find applications in knitting and weaving for a range of products, including denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.

