Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Shree Ram Twistex IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 26). Investors who participated in the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is -8.
According to BSE data, Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscription status reached 43.66 times on the third day of bidding. The subscription window for the initial public offering of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd commenced on Monday, February 23, and concluded on Wednesday, February 25.
Investors can look over the allocation information to verify the number of shares awarded to them, if applicable. The shares that have been assigned will be shown in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not obtain any shares will begin the refund procedure. The allocated shares will be credited to their demat accounts.
Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, February 27. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 2 on NSE and BSE.
Shree Ram Twistex produces cotton yarns, offering both Compact Ring Spun and Carded Yarns, available in Combed and Carded varieties. These yarns find applications in knitting and weaving for a range of products, including denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: If you have applied for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO, you can do a Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Step 1
To enter your login information directly, go to the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- This link pertains to the IPO allocation for Shree Ram Twistex IPO.
Step 2
Select "Shree Ram Twistex IPO" from the options presented.
Step 3
Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."
Step 4
Just click on "Search." You can check your Shree Ram Twistex IPO on a computer or your mobile device.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: The public offering of cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex Ltd was subscribed 43.66 times on the last day of the share sale on Wednesday.
The IPO, valued at ₹110.24 crore, received bids for 46,28,41,632 shares compared to the 1,06,00,000 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
The non-institutional investor category saw an astonishing subscription rate of 220.30 times. The portion allocated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 76.63 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 3.94 times subscription.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Key details
Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP is -8. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Ram Twistex shares is indicated as ₹96 apiece, which is 7.69% lower than the IPO price of ₹104.
Considering the grey market activities from the past 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP indicates a trend toward a discount, suggesting a likely discount listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-8.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹13.50, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.