Shree Ram Twistex IPO price band set at ₹95- ₹105 per share. Check GMP, date, and other key details

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Rajkot-based Shree Ram Twistex is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on February 23. The mainboard IPO will remain open till February 25.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO price band has been fixed at ₹95– ₹105 per share, with a face value of ₹10. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 144 shares.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on February 12. Therefore, the company will retain the entire proceeds from the issue.

Part of the proceeds will be allocated towards repaying debt, meeting working capital needs, and supporting general corporate activities.

The firm is expected to complete the share allotment process on February 26, with its shares slated to list on the stock exchanges on March 2.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today The shares of Shree Ram Twistex IPO are currently not witnessing any traction in the grey market, according to websites that track grey market sentiment. The grey market premium (GMP) of Shree Ram Twistex IPO is currently ₹0, as per Investorgain.

This implies that the estimated listing price of the Shree Ram Twistex IPO is likely to be the same as its IPO price of ₹105.

About the company The company is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded. Its product range also includes value-added yarns such as Eli Twist (Combed and Carded), compact slub yarns, and lycra-blended yarns. The yarns are used in both knitting and weaving, serving a broad range of end-use segments such as denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.

The company has reported robust financial growth in recent years. Its profit for FY25 increased by 22% to ₹8 crore, up from ₹6.55 crore in the previous year, while revenue rose 10.1% to ₹255 crore from ₹231.6 crore during the same period.

For the six months ended September 2025, the company posted a profit of ₹7 crore on revenue of ₹132.1 crore.