Shree Refrigerations IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Shree Refrigerations IPO Day 1: The Shree Refrigerations IPO opened for subscription on July 25, 2025, with impressive demand. The GMP suggests potential gains, while key details like subscription rates and price bands are crucial for investors looking to capitalize on this opportunity.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated25 Jul 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Shree Refrigerations IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on 27 July 2025. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Shree Refrigerations IPO: Subscription status

Shree Refrigerations' public offering, or IPO, was subscribed 2.11 times by July 25, 2025, at 5:05PM (Day 1). The public issue has been subscribed 3.60 times by individual investors, 0.00 times by QIBs, and 1.43 times by NIIs.

Shree Refrigerations IPO Key dates

Shree Refrigerations' initial public offering (IPO) began for subscription on July 25, 2025, and will close on July 29, 2025. The allotment for Shree Refrigerations' IPO is planned to be completed on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Shree Refrigerations IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Friday, August 1, 2025.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: Price Band

Shree Refrigerations' IPO price range is set at 119- 125 per share.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: lot size and subscription status

The lot size for an application is 1,000. Retail investors must invest a minimum of 238,000 (2,000 shares). The minimum investment for HNIs is 3 lots (3,000 shares) of 375,000.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: issue size

Shree Refrigerations' IPO is a book-building issue of 117.33 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 75.61 lakh shares totaling 94.51 crores and an offer to sell 18.25 lakh shares totaling 22.81 crores.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: GMP or Grey MarkeT Premiums

The Shree Refrigerations IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +90 on July 25. This means that the shares of Shree Refrigerations are trading at an 90 premium over the upper band of the issue price of 125. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Shree Refrigerations shares at a 72% premium, or 90 premium, over the upper band of the issue price and at 215.

