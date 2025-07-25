Shree Refrigerations IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Shree Refrigerations IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on 27 July 2025. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Shree Refrigerations IPO: Subscription status Shree Refrigerations' public offering, or IPO, was subscribed 2.11 times by July 25, 2025, at 5:05PM (Day 1). The public issue has been subscribed 3.60 times by individual investors, 0.00 times by QIBs, and 1.43 times by NIIs.

Shree Refrigerations IPO Key dates Shree Refrigerations' initial public offering (IPO) began for subscription on July 25, 2025, and will close on July 29, 2025. The allotment for Shree Refrigerations' IPO is planned to be completed on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Shree Refrigerations IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Friday, August 1, 2025.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: Price Band Shree Refrigerations' IPO price range is set at ₹119- ₹125 per share.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: lot size and subscription status The lot size for an application is 1,000. Retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹238,000 (2,000 shares). The minimum investment for HNIs is 3 lots (3,000 shares) of ₹375,000.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: issue size Shree Refrigerations' IPO is a book-building issue of ₹117.33 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 75.61 lakh shares totaling ₹94.51 crores and an offer to sell 18.25 lakh shares totaling ₹22.81 crores.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: GMP or Grey MarkeT Premiums The Shree Refrigerations IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +90 on July 25. This means that the shares of Shree Refrigerations are trading at an ₹90 premium over the upper band of the issue price of ₹125. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Shree Refrigerations shares at a 72% premium, or ₹90 premium, over the upper band of the issue price and at ₹215.

