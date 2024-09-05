Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limite was subscribed over six times on the first day of its issue. The mainboard IPO of the leading domestic flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) manufacturer opened for subscription on Thursday, September 5, and will close on Monday, September 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO offers 20,440,000 equity shares as part of the public issue. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Subscription Status On the first day of issue, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO was subscribed 6.36 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 7.93 times, the portion reserved for NIIs was booked 5.25 times, and the portion reserved for QIBs was booked 4.46 times. The IPO received 9,10,26,900 share applications against 1,43,08,000 shares offered on Thursday.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Details Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO, worth ₹170 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 1,47,50,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56,90,000 equity shares by the promoter. Binod Kumar Agarwal is the company's promoter. The price band has been fixed at ₹78 to ₹83 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

The floor price is 7.8 times, and the cap price is 8.3 times the face value of the equity shares. The upper end of the price band is 14.46 times, compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 30.74 times. The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO lot size is 180 equity shares, and thereafter, it will be in multiples of 180 equity shares.

The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO's book-running lead managers are PNB Investment Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd, while the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the new offering to fund the additional working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and the repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of some of the outstanding borrowings obtained by the company. They also plan to invest in their subsidiaries for these purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tentatively, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, September 11, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shree Tirupati Balajee share price will likely be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 12.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Company Details The firm manufactures and sells Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), often known as huge flexible bags, as well as other industrial packaging materials such tapes, woven sacks, and woven fabric and thin fabric for both the domestic and international markets in India.

By providing their FIBC products for transportation and packaging needs, the company offers customized products and meets the bulk packaging needs of its clients from various industries, including chemicals, agrochemicals, food mining, waste disposal, agriculture, lubricants, and edible oil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's services have operated for over 20 years and run five manufacturing units. The company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, namely Honourable Packaging Private Limited (HPPL), Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited (STBFL), and Jagannath Plastics Private Limited (JPPL).

The company's listed peers are Commercial Syn Bags Ltd (with a P/E of 37.13), Emmbi Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 22.07), and Rishi Techtex Ltd (with a P/E of 33.01). Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 74 per cent and its revenue by 16 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO GMP Today Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹35. This indicates that Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro's share price was trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.