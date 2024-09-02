Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO announces price band at ₹78-83 apiece

  • Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO price band is set between 78 to 83 per equity share, with subscriptions open from September 5 to September 9. The lot size is 180 shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM IST
The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹78 to ₹83 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. (https://tirupatibalajee.net/)

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO price band: The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 78 to 83 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, and will close on Monday, September 9. The allocation to anchor investors for the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday,September 4.

The floor price is 7.8 times and the cap price is 8.3 times of the face value of the equity shares. The upper end of the price band is 14.46 times as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 30.74 times. The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO lot size is 180 equity shares and in multiples of 180 equity shares thereafter.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, September 11, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shree Tirupati Balajee share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 12.

(more to come)

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM IST
