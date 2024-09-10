Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment date likely today; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd ended with heavy subscription on September 9. As the bidding period is now over, applicants await the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status which is expected to finalised today.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO opened for subscription on September 5 and closed on September 9. Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment date is likely today, September 10, and the IPO listing date is September 12.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment today and credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 11, while initiating refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO registrar.

In order to do a Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status check online, applicants must follow the below given steps.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit IPO allotment page on BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the ‘Issue Type’

Step 3] Choose ‘Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No or PAN

Step 5] Verify the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment on Link Intime Step 1] Visit Link Intime India website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID and Account No / IFSC

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Submit

Your Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO GMP Shree Tirupati Balajee shares are trading at a decent premium in the unlisted market. Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹40 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Shree Tirupati Balajee shares are trading higher by ₹40 in the grey market than their issue price.

Considering the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO listing price is ₹123 per share, which is at a premium of 48% to the IPO price of ₹83 per share.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Details Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, September 5, and closed on Monday, September 9. Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment date is likely today, September 10, and the IPO listing date is September 12. Shree Tirupati Balajee shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO price band was set at ₹78 to ₹83 per share. At the upper-end of the price, the company raised ₹169.65 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.48 crore equity shares worth ₹122.43 crore and offer for sale of 56.90 lakh shares worth ₹47.23 crore.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO saw heavy demand as the issue was subscribed 124.74 times in total. The public issue received 73.22 times subscription in the retail category, 150.87 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 210.12 times booked in the on Institutional Investors (NII) category.