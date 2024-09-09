Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO final day bidding: Should you apply?

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO received significant interest, closing 50.59 times subscribed. With a valuation of 169.65 crore, it opened on September 5 and closed on September 6. The company plans to use proceeds for debt repayment and working capital needs.

Pranati Deva
Published9 Sep 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO final day of bidding: Apply or not?
Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO final day of bidding: Apply or not?(https://www.paramatrix.com/)

By the final day of bidding, Shree Tirupati Balajee's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed overwhelming interest and robust subscriptions.

The IPO, valued at 169.65 crore, opened for bidding on September 5 and will close on September 6. The price band was set at 78-83 per share.

About the IPO

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.48 crore shares aggregating 122.43 crore and an offer for sale of 0.57 crore shares aggregating 47.23 crore. The minimum lot size for an application was 180 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was 14,940.

Also Read | Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO booked 2.63x on Day 2 so far; check GMP

The IPO closed with overwhelming demand, with the issue subscribed 50.59 times till 1:30 pm on Day 3 of bidding.

The IPO received bids for 72.38 crore shares against the 1.43 crore shares on offer. Specifically, the subscription breakdown was notable across different segments: the retail investor segment saw a 45.53 times subscription, and Non-Institutional Investors booked 116.92 times. The Qualified Institutional buyers segment saw a bidding of 9.69 times.

The company will credit the equity shares on September 11 into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO is slated to list on BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Also Read | Decoding online meat retailer Zappfresh’s SME IPO and growth strategy

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for several key purposes, including the partial or full repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, investments in its subsidiaries HPPL, STBFL, and JPPL for debt repayment, and funding their working capital needs. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet the company’s own incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

PNB Investment Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

About the Company

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited, established in October 2001, specializes in manufacturing and selling Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) and other industrial packaging products, such as woven sacks, fabrics, narrow fabric, and tapes. The company caters to the bulk packaging needs of industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, food, mining, waste disposal, agriculture, lubricants, and edible oil domestically and internationally.

Also Read | Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.03 times on Day 1 so far; details here

Operating through subsidiaries such as Honourable Packaging Private Limited (HPPL), Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited (STBFL), and Jagannath Plastics Private Limited (JPPL), the company reported 16 per cent revenue growth and a 74 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, compared to the previous year.

Review

"The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of FIBCs and other industrial packaging products. It posted steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the last three fiscals. Based on FY24 earnings, the issue appears relatively fully priced. Well-informed investors may park funds for the medium to long term," Dilip Davda of Chittorgarh.com said.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Day 1: Should you subscribe? Check GMP, review, more.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO GMP today

The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is 60 per share, indicating an expected listing price of 143, a premium of 72.29 per cent from its issue price of 83. The GMP jumped from 40 on September 8.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOShree Tirupati Balajee IPO final day bidding: Should you apply?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

279.00
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-4.65 (-1.64%)

Tata Steel

149.30
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.95 (-1.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

295.80
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-13.1 (-4.24%)

State Bank Of India

780.90
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.7 (-0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Pharmova

1,040.60
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
88.7 (9.32%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,183.00
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
75.35 (6.8%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,199.95
02:15 PM | 9 SEP 2024
50.4 (4.38%)

Doms Industries

2,738.00
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
107 (4.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue