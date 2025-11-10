Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd received strong demand. The focus now shifts towards Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from November 4 to 7, and Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment date is likely today, 10 November 2025. The IPO listing date is November 12 and the shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

The company finalise Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is confirmed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on November 11, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status online through the websites of the NSE and IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Shreeji Global FMCG IPO registrar.

In order to do Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps. Here are the steps to check Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status online.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Shreeji Global FMCG Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Shreeji Global FMCG Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP Today Shreeji Global FMCG shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market without any grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Shreeji Global FMCG shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹125 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹125 per share.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, November 4, to Friday, November 7. Shreeji Global FMCG IPO allotment date is likely today, Monday, November 10, and the IPO listing date is Wednesday, November 12. Shreeji Global FMCG shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹85 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 68 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹120 to ₹125 per share.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO was subscribed 3.27 times in total. The public issue was booked 2.91 times in the Retail individual investors category, 1.64 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 5.06 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Shreeji Global FMCG IPO registrar.