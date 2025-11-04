Shreeji Global FMCG IPO: Issue booked 25% so far on first day — Check issue size, GMP and other key details

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Global FMCG kicked off for bidding on Tuesday, November 4, and will close on Friday, November 7.

The SME IPO is looking to raise ₹85 crore via the book-built issue, which is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.68 crore shares. The issue is priced in the range of ₹120 to ₹125 apiece. Investors can apply for the Shreeji Global FMCG IPO in lots of 1000 shares.

Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, requiring an investment of ₹2,50,000 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for funding capex. It looks to allocate ₹5.67 crore for factory premises, ₹29.01 crore for plant, machines and cold storage, and ₹4.05 crore on solar power for internal consumption.

Additionally, ₹33.45 crore is earmarked for working capital needs, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The allotment for Shreeji Global FMCG IPO will be finalised on November 10, and the listing date is likely to be November 12. Shares of Shreeji Global FMCG will debut on the NSE SME platform.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Subscription As of 1.50 pm, Shreeji Global FMCG IPO was booked 25% on the first day of bidding. The retail portion was subscribed 27%, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 32% and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw nil bids.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 13,00,000 shares as against 52,98,000 shares on offer.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP Shreeji Global FMCG IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is nil. Over the last few days as well the company has not seen any grey market activity..

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Shreeji Global FMCG IPO listing could occur at the upper end of the price band of ₹125.

About Shreeji Global FMCG The company is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of ground and whole spices, seeds, grains, pulses, and atta (flour). Its products are marketed under the brand name “SHETHJI” as well as through white-label arrangements for customer brands.

Also Read | How IPO reforms created a new kind of investor euphoria

The product portfolio includes a wide range of whole spices, ground spices, oilseeds, flour, and pulses, all processed at the company’s facility using standardised techniques. The company manufactures ground (powdered) spices through a structured sequence of cleaning, grading, sorting, and grinding, ensuring a consistent and stable range of spice and seed powders.

The product line comprises channa, cumin seeds (jeera), coriander seeds, sesame seeds, groundnut, kalonji seeds, fennel seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder.

Interactive Financial Services is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.