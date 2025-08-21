Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Day 3 Live: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details. Apply or not?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global will close for bidding today, Thursday, August 21. The mainboard IPO had opened for subscription on August 19.

Shreeji Shipping Global’s ₹411-crore initial public offering (IPO) saw robust interest on the second day of bidding, with an overall subscription of 6.59 times, driven largely by strong demand from retail investors.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscription status The bidding for Retail-nii-interest-11755609960084.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="Shreeji Shipping Global IPO">Shreeji Shipping Global IPO will be available from 10 am to 5pm.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium is +35. This indicates Shreeji Shipping Global share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreeji Shipping Global share price was indicated at ₹287 apiece, which is 13.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹252.

Following the grey market trends observed in the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹35, as stated by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO details The company plans to raise ₹410 crore through a fully fresh issue. The IPO price band has been set between ₹240 and ₹252 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares per lot and up to 13 lots. At the upper price band of ₹252 per share, the minimum investment for retail investors amounts to ₹14,616 per lot.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for acquiring supramax category dry bulk carriers from the secondary market, partial or full prepayment/repayment of certain existing borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Share allotment is likely to be finalized on August 22, 2025, with the stock expected to list on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The company offers shipping and logistics services for dry bulk cargo across multiple ports and jetties in India and Sri Lanka, operating in over twenty locations. These include major Indian ports like Kandla, non-major ports such as Navlakhi, Magdalla, Bhavnagar, Bedi, and Dharmatar, along with the overseas port of Puttalam in Sri Lanka.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Review Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, has given 'subscribe - may Apply for listing gain and Long term' rating to the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO.

“The company operates in the shipping and logistics sector, focusing on dry bulk cargo. Its services are spread across 20 ports and jetties in India, along with one port in Sri Lanka. While revenue has shown a declining trend in recent years, profitability has improved due to effective cost management and niche service offerings. Considering the latest financial performance, the valuation of the issue seems fair. Investors with a medium to long-term horizon may consider investing,” said Nyati.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, has given ‘avoid’ rating to the IPO. “Shreeji Shipping Global combines a strong operating track record, high margins, and growth visibility from its fleet expansion. However, in the absence of listed peers for direct benchmarking, the IPO valuation at ~29x post-issue earnings looks demanding for a cyclical business. While fundamentals are solid, investors may find better risk-reward opportunities elsewhere in the market. Verdict: AVOID — despite good financials, valuations leave little margin of safety,” Goel said.

