Patel Retail IPO vs Vikram Solar IPO vs Gem Aromatics IPO vs Shreeji IPO vs Mangal Electrical IPO: What GMP signals?

This week featured five prominent IPOs, with Patel Retail and Vikram Solar standing out in subscriptions. Investor responses varied, indicating selective interest based on growth potential and earnings strength.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Aug 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Five IPOs currently underway on Dalal Street: What does GMP signal for them?
This week’s primary market activity has been heavily influenced by five IPOs—Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global, and Mangal Electrical Industries—which have attracted significant investor attention with varying degrees of enthusiasm. Patel Retail, a supermarket chain based in Maharashtra raising 243 crore, has emerged as the standout performer, with subscriptions reaching almost 46.81 times by the third day.

Vikram Solar, the largest offering in the group at approximately 2,079 crore, also experienced strong interest, achieving a 16.27 times subscription rate by the end of Day 3. Shreeji Shipping Global’s 411 crore issue closely followed, achieving nearly 21.57 times subscription, indicative of a steady demand for logistics and shipping investments. Gem Aromatics, which had a 451 crore offering, experienced decent interest with about 10.59 times subscription, although its grey market premium suggested a positive outlook.

Mangal Electrical Industries, with an issue size of 400 crore, started off more slowly, being 1.31 times subscribed by Day 2. While the overall IPO market has evidently benefited from robust liquidity and retail involvement, the differing levels of response reveal how investors are making distinctions based on the growth potential of sectors and the strength of earnings, according to experts.

Harshal Dasani, Head of INVasset PMS, believes that Patel Retail and Vikram Solar are the week’s most attractive options, while Shreeji Shipping and Gem Aromatics have generated solid yet cautious interest. The slower subscription pace of Mangal Electrical reinforces a more selective appetite among investors for industrial offerings, even in a thriving market environment.

Let's take a look at grey market premium trends:

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +44. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of 44 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at 376 apiece, which is 13.25% higher than the IPO price of 332.

According to the grey market trends from the past 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to result in a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches 69, as noted by experts.

Patel Retail IPO GMP is +50. This indicates Patel Retail share price were trading at a premium of 50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price was indicated at 305 apiece, which is 19.61% higher than the IPO price of 255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 50, as per expert analysis.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP is +37. This indicates Shreeji Shipping Global share price were trading at a premium of 37 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreeji Shipping Global share price was indicated at 289 apiece, which is 14.68% higher than the IPO price of 252.

Following the grey market trends observed in the last 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum is 37, as stated by experts.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is +34. This indicates Mangal Electrical share price were trading at a premium of 34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mangal Electrical share price was indicated at 595 apiece, which is 6.06% higher than the IPO price of 561.

According to the recent eight sessions of grey market activities, today’s IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum is 34, as per expert opinions.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today is +29. This indicates Gem Aromatics share price were trading at a premium of 29 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gem Aromatics share price was indicated at 354 apiece, which is 8.92% higher than the IPO price of 325.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today, indicating a solid listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum stands at 41, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
