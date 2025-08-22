Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment date today: Shreeji Shipping Global IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 58.10 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, opened on Tuesday, August 19 and ended on Thursday, August 21.

Investors can check the allocation details to find out how many shares they have received, if any. The quantity of shares allocated will also be displayed in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not receive any shares will begin the refund procedure. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 25. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, August 26 on BSE and NSE.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP today is +38. This indicates Shreeji Shipping Global share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreeji Shipping Global share price was indicated at ₹290 apiece, which is 15.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹252.

Following the grey market trends observed in the last 16 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹38, as stated by experts.

How to check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, you can do a Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To enter your login information directly, go to the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link for the IPO allocation related to Shreeji Shipping Global

Step 2 Select "Shreeji Shipping Global IPO" from the list of options available.

Step 3 Opt for either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Just click on "Search." You can view your Shreeji Shipping Global IPO on either a computer screen or your mobile device.

How to check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 From the list, pick 'Issue Name' and choose the IPO.

Step 4 Input your application number or PAN.

How to check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to verify the allotment status of the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account on the NSE site, select the 'Click here to sign up' option and enter your PAN.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and complete the captcha verification code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that opens.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.