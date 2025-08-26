Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing: Shares to debut on BSE, NSE today. Here's what GMP, experts signal.

Shreeji Shipping Global initial public offering (IPO) is all set to make its stock market debut today, August 26. The mainboard IPO was opened for subscription on August 19 and closed on August 21.

The shares of Shreeji Shipping Global will be listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The allotment of Shreeji Shipping Global was finalised on August 22.

According to market experts, the fundamentals of the company suggest a well-run company with strong profitability metrics, but the stretched valuations mean near-term listing gains could be offset by future earnings execution.

“The capital raised is earmarked primarily for acquiring dry-bulk carriers and partial debt repayment, steps that should enhance scale and reduce leverage in a cyclical industry. In the informal grey market, premiums have pointed to 13–15 percent potential listing gains, highlighting optimism ahead of debut. Still, the dry-bulk segment remains highly exposed to global trade volatility and freight cycles, with concentration risk in customer exposure. For investors, the stock may be better suited as a tactical play on listing momentum, while long-term exposure requires careful monitoring of industry cycles,” said Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for Shreeji Shipping Global IPO was at 34, indicating potential listing gains of about 13.5 per cent, with the stock likely to debut around ₹286 compared to its upper price band of ₹252.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO details The IPO was a book-built issue worth ₹410.71 crore that included a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

For retail investors, the lot size was set at 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,920. In the non-institutional category, small NIIs (sNIIs) had to invest in at least 14 lots (812 shares) amounting to ₹2,04,624, while big NIIs (bNIIs) needed 69 lots (4,002 shares), translating to ₹10,08,504.

The issue drew strong investor interest, being subscribed 58.10 times overall. The QIB segment saw an impressive subscription of 110.41 times, while the NII category subscribed 72.70 times. Retail demand was also robust, with 21.94 times subscription.

According to the prospectus, Shreeji Shipping Global intends to allocate ₹251.18 crore from the net proceeds towards purchasing Supramax category Dry Bulk Carriers in the secondary market. Additionally, ₹23 crore will be used for partial or full repayment of certain borrowings, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar.

