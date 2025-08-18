Shreeji Shipping Global IPO opens tomorrow: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know

Shreeji Shipping Global is all set to launch its ₹400 crore initial public offering (IPO) on August 19. The upcoming mainboard segment IPO will remain for subscription till August 21.

Around 50 per cent of the issue has been allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent has been booked for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Also Read | Clean Max Enviro Energy files draft papers with SEBI for ₹5,200 crore IPO

Shreeji Shipping intends to utilize ₹251.2 crore for purchasing Supramax dry bulk carriers from the secondary market to expand its fleet and enhance operational capacity. Additionally, ₹23 crore has been set aside for debt repayment to strengthen its balance sheet, while the rest will go toward general corporate purposes.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹610 crore, marking a 17% drop from ₹736.17 crore in FY24. However, profitability showed improvement, with Profit After Tax (PAT) climbing 13.4% year-on-year to ₹141 crore in FY25 from ₹124 crore in FY24. EBITDA also inched up by 1.4% to ₹200 crore compared to ₹197.89 crore in FY24, highlighting improved efficiency and margins despite the decline in revenue.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Here are 10 factors to consider before subscribing to the issue - Shreeji Shipping Global IPO date: The upcoming mainboard IPO will open on August 19 and close on August 21.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO price band: The price band of the IPO has been set at ₹240 to ₹252 apiece.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO size: The IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹410.71 crore. The offering comprises solely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares, amounting to ₹410.71 crore.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO lot size: The lot size for an application is 58. The minimum amount of investment required by an retail is ₹13,920.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Ashokkumar Haridas Laland Jitendra Haridas Lal.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO lead managers: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is expected to be finalized on Aug 22.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing date: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 26.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP today: The shares of Shreeji Shopping Global IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market.