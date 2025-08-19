Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today; GMP hints at 12% listing gains. Should you apply or not?

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Day 1 Live: The public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, which provides shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, will be available for subscription from August 19 to August 21. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO price band has been set between ₹240 and ₹252 per share.
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises only a fresh issuance of 1.63 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) components included. At the upper end of the price band, the company expects to raise ₹411 crore through the public offering.
The company plans to use ₹251.2 crore of the IPO funds to purchase dry bulk carriers in the supramax category from the secondary market, and ₹23 crore will be allocated to pay off existing debt.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the lead managers managing the public issue for Shreeji Shipping.
The parent company of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, particularly along the western coast of India. According to a D&B Report, the volume of cargo handled at ports across the country is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10.80 percent, reaching 2,849 million metric tons (MMTs) by FY30, up from 1,540 MMTs in FY24.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Day 1 Live: Here are a few key details about Shreeji Shipping Global IPO that investors must know:
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium is +30. This indicates Shreeji Shipping Global share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreeji Shipping Global share price was indicated at ₹282 apiece, which is 11.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹252.
Following the grey market trends observed in the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹30, as stated by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
