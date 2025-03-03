Shreenath Paper IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Shreenath Paper IPO allotment date today: Shreenath Paper IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shreenath Paper IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Shreenath Paper IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 1.85 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Shreenath Paper Ltd, opened on Tuesday, February 25, and ended on Friday, February 28.

Investors can check the allocation information to see how many shares have been assigned to them, if they were granted any at all. The IPO allocation status will show the quantity of shares they have received. Those who were not allotted any shares will begin the refund procedure. The shares that have been awarded to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, March 4. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Shreenath Paper IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, March 5 on BSE SME.

How to check Shreenath Paper IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To directly access your login information, go to the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Link to the IPO allotment for Shreenath Paper.

Step 2 Choose the option for the company "Shreenath Paper IPO" from the available selections.

Step 3 Select either “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Simply click the "Search" button.

You can utilise either a computer screen or the display on your mobile device to view the details.

How to check Shreenath Paper IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the official BSE website to verify the allotment status for the Shreenath Paper IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the options available under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list that appears under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

Shreenath Paper IPO GMP today Shreenath Paper IPO GMP today is +3. This indicates Shreenath Paper share price was trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreenath Paper share price is indicated at ₹47 apiece, which is 6.82% higher than the IPO price of ₹44.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

