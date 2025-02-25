Shreenath Paper IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Shreenath Paper initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, February 25 and will close on February 28.

Established in 2011, Shreenath Paper Products Limited provides supply chain solutions for industries that utilize paper materials, including coated, food-grade, machine-glazed, and adhesive papers in their manufacturing processes.

The company offers a diverse range of paper products, such as sublimation base paper, thermal base paper, straw paper, cup stock paper, security PSA sheets, high-strength paper, and C2S and C1S papers, among others.

Its paper products cater to various industries, including FMCG, textiles, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food & beverages, and e-commerce, with a primary market presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Here are 10 things to know Shreenath Paper IPO before subscribing to the issue - Shreenath Paper IPO date: The SME IPO will open for subscription today, February 25 and will close on February 28.

Shreenath Paper IPO price band: The price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹44, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Shreenath Paper IPO size: It is a fixed price issue of ₹23.36 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 53.10 lakh shares.

Shreenath Paper IPO lot size: The minimum lot size for an application is 3000. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,32,000.

Shreenath Paper IPO promoters: Alok Parekh, Ronak Parekh, Navneetdas Parekh, Hasumati Navneetdas Parekh, Harish Parekh, Hasumati Harish Parekh, Neha Parekh and Sayali Parekh are the promoters of the company.

Shreenath Paper IPO book-running managers: Galactico Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Shreenath Paper IPO.

Shreenath Paper IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue

Shreenath Paper IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Shreenath Paper IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Shreenath Paper IPO listing date: The SME IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Shreenath Paper IPO GMP: The shares of the Shreenath Paper IPO is currently not trading in the grey market premium (GMP).