Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, steps to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status : Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. On the last bidding day, Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO subscription status was 62.71 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine if they received shares and the quantity allotted based on the basis of allotment. The IPO allotment status also reveals the number of shares assigned. For applicants who did not receive shares, the company will start the refund process. Those who are allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts.

Tuesday, April 1, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, April 2 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

How to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1: Go to the registrar's website for Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Choose 'Shri Ahimsa Naturals' from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select one of the three available options to verify the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Input the captcha code.

Step 5: Press the ‘Search’ button.

How to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, choose the ‘Click here to sign up’ option and enter your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Fill out the form with your desired username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today is +22. This indicates Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price was trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price is indicated at ₹141 apiece, which is 18.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹119.

According to the recent activities in the grey market over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a strong listing ahead. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹22, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

