Mint Market

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, steps to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status

  • Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment will be finalized today, March 28. Investors can check their allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Ltd's portal. The IPO was oversubscribed 62.71 times, with refunds for non-allottees starting soon. Shares will be credited to demat accounts by April 1.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Mar 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status : Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 28).(https://www.shriahimsa.com/)

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status : Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. On the last bidding day, Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO subscription status was 62.71 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine if they received shares and the quantity allotted based on the basis of allotment. The IPO allotment status also reveals the number of shares assigned. For applicants who did not receive shares, the company will start the refund process. Those who are allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts.

Advertisement

Also Read | Desco Infratech IPO allotment date in focus; here’s how to check status

Tuesday, April 1, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, April 2 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Also Read | Retaggio Industries IPO booked 31% on Day 1 so far; check GMP, other details

How to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1:

Go to the registrar's website for Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Choose 'Shri Ahimsa Naturals' from the dropdown menu.

Advertisement

Step 3:

Select one of the three available options to verify the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Input the captcha code.

Step 5:

Press the ‘Search’ button.

Also Read | Studds IPO: Helmet-maker files DRHP for IPO, looks to renter D-St after 7 years

How to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1:

Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2:

To register, choose the ‘Click here to sign up’ option and enter your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3:

Fill out the form with your desired username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4:

On the following page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Also Read | Desco Infratech IPO: Issue subscribed 27.81x on Day 3 so far; Check GMP

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today is +22. This indicates Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price was trading at a premium of 22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Advertisement

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price is indicated at 141 apiece, which is 18.49% higher than the IPO price of 119.

According to the recent activities in the grey market over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a strong listing ahead. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 22, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | LG India IPO valuations seen falling to $10.5 bn amid tepid Indian stock market

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOShri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, steps to check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App