Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 17.6% premium at ₹140 apiece on NSE SME

Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price today opened at ₹140, which is 17.6% higher than the issue price of ₹119.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 25, and closed on Thursday, March 27. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids could be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO subscription status is 62.71 times, on day 3, according chittorgarh.com

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Limited, founded in 1990, focuses on the extraction and manufacturing of Caffeine Anhydrous, Green Coffee Bean Extracts, and Crude Caffeine, while also engaging in the trade of various herbal extracts. The company’s products are utilized in the food and beverage, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries because of their health benefits. Their range of products includes Natural Caffeine and Green Coffee Bean Extract.

The company exports its products to countries such as the USA, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and Thailand. For the period ending September 30, 2024, the export revenue (including deemed exports) for the company’s items was ₹3,530.91 lakhs, ₹7,463.71 lakhs, and ₹9,988.01 lakhs for Fiscal 2023, and ₹5,633.50 lakhs for Fiscal 2022. Its manufacturing facility is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO consists of fresh issue of shares of up to ₹50.02 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 19,99,200 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by a promoter selling shareholder.

The net proceeds from the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO are intended for specific uses: to invest in our wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and for general corporate purposes.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the book-running lead manager for the IPO of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, while the registrar for the issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Choice Equity Broking Private Limited serves as the market maker for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today is +19.5. This indicates Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price was trading at a premium of ₹19.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price is indicated at ₹138.5 apiece, which is 16.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹119. Advertisement

Following the grey market activities over the last 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹22.00, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.