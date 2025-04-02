Mint Market

Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 17.6% premium at ₹140 apiece on NSE SME

  • Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price debuted on NSE SME with a share price of 140, 17.6% higher than the issue price of 119. The IPO, which closed on March 27, was subscribed 62.71 times and aims to fund a new manufacturing facility.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price lists on the NSE SME today.(https://www.shriahimsa.com/)

Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price today opened at 140, which is 17.6% higher than the issue price of 119.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 25, and closed on Thursday, March 27. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO price band was fixed in the range of 113 to 119 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Bids could be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO subscription status is 62.71 times, on day 3, according chittorgarh.com

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Limited, founded in 1990, focuses on the extraction and manufacturing of Caffeine Anhydrous, Green Coffee Bean Extracts, and Crude Caffeine, while also engaging in the trade of various herbal extracts. The company’s products are utilized in the food and beverage, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries because of their health benefits. Their range of products includes Natural Caffeine and Green Coffee Bean Extract.

The company exports its products to countries such as the USA, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and Thailand. For the period ending September 30, 2024, the export revenue (including deemed exports) for the company’s items was 3,530.91 lakhs, 7,463.71 lakhs, and 9,988.01 lakhs for Fiscal 2023, and 5,633.50 lakhs for Fiscal 2022. Its manufacturing facility is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO consists of fresh issue of shares of up to 50.02 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 19,99,200 equity shares of face value of 10 each by a promoter selling shareholder.

The net proceeds from the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO are intended for specific uses: to invest in our wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and for general corporate purposes.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the book-running lead manager for the IPO of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, while the registrar for the issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Choice Equity Broking Private Limited serves as the market maker for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP today is +19.5. This indicates Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price was trading at a premium of 19.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals share price is indicated at 138.5 apiece, which is 16.39% higher than the IPO price of 119.

Following the grey market activities over the last 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 22.00, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
