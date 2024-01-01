Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Balaji Valve Components commenced on December 27 and received robust demand from investors as the issue was booked by over a massive 276 times. As the IPO bidding process now has ended, investors look for Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment which is likely to be finalised today.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO is an SME IPO which opened for subscription on December 27, 2023, and concluded on December 29, 2023. Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment date is fixed on Monday, January 1, 2024. The shares will list on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed on January 3.

Investors can check Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on the BSE website and also on the IPO registrar’s portal.

Also Read: Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment expected today. Latest GMP, how to check application status

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Applicants of the public issue can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

Applicants can check the Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Bigshare Services by following the below steps.

Steps to check Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Bigshare Services’ website by clicking this link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 - Select the company name “Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited" in the “Company Selection" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Beneficiary Id or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter Captcha code.

Step 6 - Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status can also be checked on the BSE website.

Steps to check Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE’s official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status will be visible.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO GMP Today

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO today, or grey market premium today, is ₹45 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Shri Balaji Valve Components shares are trading higher by ₹45 apiece in the grey market than their IPO price.

This signals Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO listing price to be around ₹145 per share, which is at a premium of 45% to the issue price of ₹100 per share.

Also Read: Akanksha Power IPO allotment to be finalised soon; GMP steady, steps to check Akanksha IPO allotment status

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Details

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opened for subscription on December 27 and closed on December 29. The IPO received stellar response from investors as it was subscribed 276.44 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 169.95 times in the retail category, 70.04 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category and 799.70 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

The ₹21.60 crore worth Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO is completely a fresh issue of 21.60 lakh equity shares and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO price band is set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes, working capital requirements, and financing capital expenditures for the installation of additional plant and machinery.

Shri Balaji Valve Components is a manufacturer of forged products in addition to valve components for butterfly, ball, and other types of valves

Balaji Valve Components IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities.

Read all IPO-related news here

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!