comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 740.60 2.91%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.60 0.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,702.85 1.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.95 -1.21%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Back Back

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

 Nikita Prasad

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: Shri Balaji Valve Components has received 37,51,200 shares against 14,32,800 shares on the offer on the first day

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opened for bidding on December 27. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opened for bidding on December 27. Photo: iStockphoto

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited received mixed response from investors on Wednesday, December 27, as the issue was subscribed 2.62 times on the first day of bidding. Shri Balaji Valve Components opened for subscription on December 27 and closes on Friday, December 29. 

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO received mixed response from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day one All three portions could not be fully subscribed on the first day. 

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd manufactures forged products in addition to valve components for butterfly, ball, and other types of valves. The company manufactures a wide range of valve parts, including hoods, discs, sleeves, trunnions, spindles, valve bodies, ports, shafts, among others. These parts are utilised in many different kinds of valves, including control, gate, check, butterfly, and ball valves.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Subscription Status

Shri Balaji Valve Components has received 37,51,200 shares against 14,32,800 shares on the offer, according to Chittorgarh.com.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer for retail investors.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 07:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App