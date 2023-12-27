Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: Shri Balaji Valve Components has received 37,51,200 shares against 14,32,800 shares on the offer on the first day
Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited received mixed response from investors on Wednesday, December 27, as the issue was subscribed 2.62 times on the first day of bidding. Shri Balaji Valve Components opened for subscription on December 27 and closes on Friday, December 29.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started