Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited received mixed response from investors on Wednesday, December 27, as the issue was subscribed 2.62 times on the first day of bidding. Shri Balaji Valve Components opened for subscription on December 27 and closes on Friday, December 29.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO received mixed response from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day one All three portions could not be fully subscribed on the first day.

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd manufactures forged products in addition to valve components for butterfly, ball, and other types of valves. The company manufactures a wide range of valve parts, including hoods, discs, sleeves, trunnions, spindles, valve bodies, ports, shafts, among others. These parts are utilised in many different kinds of valves, including control, gate, check, butterfly, and ball valves.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Subscription Status

Shri Balaji Valve Components has received 37,51,200 shares against 14,32,800 shares on the offer, according to Chittorgarh.com.

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer for retail investors.

MORE TO COME

