Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO sets price band at ₹95-100 apiece: GMP, issue details, more
Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO to open on December 27 and close on December 29, with a price band of ₹95-100. The lot size consists of 1,200 shares.
Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and will close on Friday, December 29. Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO price band is set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100. Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The allocation to anchor investors for Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited IPO is scheduled to take place Tuesday, December 26.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started