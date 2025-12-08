Shri Kanha Stainless IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, size, how to check status online

Shri Kanha Stainless IPO opened for subscription on December 3 and closed on December 5. The SME IPO had garnered 2.67 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

The company had fixed the IPO price of ₹90 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Shri Kanha Stainless IPO is a fixed price offering amounting to ₹46.28 crores. It consists solely of a fresh issue of 0.51 crore shares valued at ₹46.28 crore. Kreo Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Advertisement

The allotment of the Shri Kanha Stainless IPO will be finalised on Monday, December 8. The shares of Shri Kanha Stainless IPO make its stock market debut on NSE SME on December 10.

Shri Kanha Stainless IPO GMP today The shares of Shri Kanha Stainless IPO is currently trading at ₹0 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the GMP of Shri Kanha Stainless IPO is +0.

Here's a step by step guide on how to check allotment status of Shri Kanha Stainless IPO - The share allotment of Shri Kanha Stainless IPO will be available on NSE and registar's website - MUFG Intime India.

MUFG Intime India Go to the MUFG Intime India public issues page.​ 2. Choose Shri Kanha Stainless from the company dropdown.​

Advertisement

3. Input your PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, or account details.​

4. Complete any captcha or security check.​

5. Hit the search or submit button to view your results.

NSE Go to the NSE INDIA website using your web browser. 2. On the IPO Bid Verification page, choose "Shri Kanha Stainless" from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter your Application Number or PAN in the designated field.

4. Provide any additional required details, such as DP ID if prompted.

5. Complete the CAPTCHA or the “I’m not a robot” verification.

6. Press the Submit or Verify button to check your allotment status for Shri Kanha Stainless.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.