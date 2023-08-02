Shri Techtex IPO Allotment finalised: GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Shri Techtex IPO share allotment finalised. Refund process begins on Aug 3. Shares to be listed on NSE SME on Aug 7. IPO price: ₹54-61.
Shri Techtex IPO share allotment took place on Wednesday, August 2 and has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shri Techtex IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.`
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×