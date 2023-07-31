Shri Techtex IPO Allotment: GMP, how to check allotment status3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Shri Techtex IPO allotment date is August 2. IPO shares will get listed on NSE SME on August 7.
Shri Techtex IPO allotment date: Shri Techtex IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shri Techtex IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
