Shri Techtex IPO allotment date: Shri Techtex IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shri Techtex IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, August 3, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, August 4.

Shri Techtex IPO share will get listed on the NSE SME on Monday, August 7. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Shri Techtex IPO.

If you have applied for the Shri Techtex IPO, you can check your Shri Techtex IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Shri Techtex IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Shri Techtex IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Shri Techtex IPO GMP today

Shri Techtex IPO GMP or grey market premium is +36. This indicates that the shares of Shri Techtex IPO were trading at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Techtex IPO share is ₹97 apiece, which is 59.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹61.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shri Techtex IPO began accepting subscriptions on Wednesday, July 26, and it closed on Friday, July 28, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share.

Shri Techtex IPO plans to raise ₹45-50 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following projects, including building a factory shed, starting a solar farm, buying equipment, meeting working capital needs, serving general corporate objectives, and covering public offering costs.

