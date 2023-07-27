Shri Techtex IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key details here2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on 26 July and plans to raise ₹45-50 crore. The IPO was subscribed 33.66 times on day 2 so far. IPO price estimated at ₹101 apiece.
Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at the range of ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Monday, 7 August.
