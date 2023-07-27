Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shri Techtex IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key details here

Shri Techtex IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key details here

2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on 26 July and plans to raise 45-50 crore. The IPO was subscribed 33.66 times on day 2 so far. IPO price estimated at 101 apiece.

Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July.

Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at the range of 54 to 61 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Monday, 7 August.

Shri Techtex IPO plans to raise 45-50 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following projects, including building a factory shed, starting a solar farm, buying equipment, meeting working capital needs, serving general corporate objectives, and covering public offering costs.

Shri Techtex IPO date: The Shri Techtex SME IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, 2 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Friday, 4 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Thursday, 3 August.

Shri Techtex Ltd was founded in 2011 and produces Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric in a range of sizes and densities.

The business produces Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric, which is used for environmentally friendly applications, particularly in fields and industries where disposable or single-use products are required, like organic farming, hospitals, nursing homes, home furnishings, vehicle upholstery seat fabrication, mattress & furniture covering, environmentally friendly packaging, industrial, and consumer goods.

Yatharth Hospital IPO: Issue subscribed over 3 times on day 2 ; check detail

Shri Techtex IPO Subscription Status:

Shri Techtex IPO was subscribed 33.66 times on day 2 so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 47.96 times, followed by non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 29.89 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the issue 11.53 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 16,58,88,000 shares against 7,400,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Shri Techtex IPO subscription status on day 1 was 7.67 times.

Shri Techtex IPO GMP today:

Shri Techtex IPO GMP or grey market premium is +40. This indicates that the shares of Shri Techtex IPO share price were trading at a premium of 40 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Techtex IPO share price is 101 apiece, which is 65.57% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shri Techtex IPO apply or not?

“The company operates in a highly competitive segment with many players around. Its FY21 performance raised eyebrows and after that, though the top line marked growth, its bottom line expressed declining margins. Hence, the sustainability of margins in the future is a significant concern. Though the issue appears reasonably priced, well-informed cash surplus investors may park funds with a long-term perspective," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com.

