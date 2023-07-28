Shri Techtex IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details here

Shri Techtex IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details here2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Shri Techtex IPO, which aims to raise ₹45-50 crore, opened for subscription on 26 July and was subscribed 146.08 times on day 3 so far. The price band is set at ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share. The IPO is expected to be listed on 7 August.
Shri Techtex IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at the range of ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Monday, 7 August.
