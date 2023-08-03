comScore
Shri Techtex IPO: What does GMP signal after allotment?
Shri Techtex IPO: What does GMP signal after allotment?

 2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Shri Techtex IPO share allotment finalised. Refund process for non-allotted individuals begins. IPO shares listed on NSE SME on August 7. Subscription status at 148.44 times. IPO plans to raise ₹45-50 crore. Expected listing price at ₹91 as per grey market.

Shri Techtex IPO shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Monday, August 7. (https://shritechtex.com/)

Shri Techtex IPO share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, August 2. For those individuals who were not allotted shares, the initiation of refund process will began on Thursday, August 3. Those individuals who have been allotted Shri Techtex IPO shares, will receive in their demat accounts on Friday, August 4.

Shri Techtex IPO shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Monday, August 7.

Shri Techtex IPO subscription status was 148.44 times as on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 156.37 times, non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 250.54 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the issue 58.03 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 2 of subscription the issue was subscribed 33.83 times, and on day 1 the SME IPO was subscribed 7.67 times.

Shri Techtex IPO plans to raise 45-50 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following projects, including building a factory shed, starting a solar farm, buying equipment, meeting working capital needs, serving general corporate objectives, and covering public offering costs.

Shri Techtex Ltd was founded in 2011 and produces Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric in a range of sizes and densities.

The business produces Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric, which is used for environmentally friendly applications, particularly in fields and industries where disposable or single-use products are required, like organic farming, hospitals, nursing homes, home furnishings, vehicle upholstery seat fabrication, mattress & furniture covering, environmentally friendly packaging, industrial, and consumer goods. 

Shri Techtex IPO GMP today:

Shri Techtex IPO GMP or grey market premium is +30 same as previous session. This indicates that the shares of Shri Techtex IPO share price were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shri Techtex IPO share price is 91 apiece, which is 49.18% higher than the IPO price.

According to the analysts of topsharebrokers.com, today's GMP trend indicates upside and anticipates a strong listing. So far, in the last 15 sessions the lowest GMP recorded has been 8, while the highest GMP recorded has been 40. 

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

