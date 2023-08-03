Shri Techtex IPO: What does GMP signal after allotment?2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Shri Techtex IPO share allotment finalised. Refund process for non-allotted individuals begins. IPO shares listed on NSE SME on August 7. Subscription status at 148.44 times. IPO plans to raise ₹45-50 crore. Expected listing price at ₹91 as per grey market.
Shri Techtex IPO share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, August 2. For those individuals who were not allotted shares, the initiation of refund process will began on Thursday, August 3. Those individuals who have been allotted Shri Techtex IPO shares, will receive in their demat accounts on Friday, August 4.
