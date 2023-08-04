comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 11:33:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.1 1.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.5 0.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,373.75 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 617.05 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shri Techtex shares hit upper circuit after listing at 33% premium on NSE SME exchange
Back

Shri Techtex IPO listing: Shares of Shri Techtex listed on NSE SME exchange at 81.15, delivering near 33 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. The public issue was offered at a price band of 54 to 61 per equity share and the issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. However, the NSE SME stock further extended its gains against the issue price after strong debut on Dalal Street.

Share hits upper circuit after stock listing

Shri Techtex share price extended its listing gains further and hit intraday high of 85.20 apiece on NSE, delivering listing gain of around 40 per cent of the upper price band of the IPO, which was 61 per equity share. While climbing to intraday high, the SME stock hit upper circuit within few minutes of share listing.

Shri Techtex IPO began accepting subscriptions on July 26, 2023 and it closed on July 28, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at 54 to 61 per equity share. Shri Techtex IPO worth 45.14 crore, comprised entirely of a fresh issue with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

In three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 148.36 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 156.24 times. The SME issue got subscribed 250.61 times in NII category whereas it got subscribed over 58 times in QIB category.

The book build issue comprised 2000 company shares means minimum amount required for a retail investor to applying for this SME IPO was 1.22 lakh.

Shri Techtex plans to use the net proceeds from its public offer to pay for the following projects, including building a factory shed, starting a solar farm, buying equipment, meeting working capital needs, serving general corporate objectives, and covering public offering costs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout