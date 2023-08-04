Shri Techtex shares hit upper circuit after listing at 33% premium on NSE SME exchange2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Shri Techtex share price opened on NSE SME exchange at ₹81.15 apiece, delivering near 33% listing premium to its lucky allottees
Shri Techtex IPO listing: Shares of Shri Techtex listed on NSE SME exchange at ₹81.15, delivering near 33 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share and the issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. However, the NSE SME stock further extended its gains against the issue price after strong debut on Dalal Street.
