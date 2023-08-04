Shri Techtex IPO listing: Shares of Shri Techtex listed on NSE SME exchange at ₹81.15, delivering near 33 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share and the issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. However, the NSE SME stock further extended its gains against the issue price after strong debut on Dalal Street.

