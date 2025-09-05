Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

Jewellery company Shringar House of Mangalsutra's initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from September 10 to 12, as per their official announcement. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been established at ₹155 to ₹165 per share, totaling ₹401 crore for the initial share sale.
The company based in Mumbai is offering a fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, which amounts to ₹401 crore at the highest point of the price range, without any Offer For Sale (OFS) component.
The funds raised from the new issue will be utilised to meet the working capital needs of the company and for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of a wide variety of Mangalsutras, which feature different stones including American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in both 18k and 22k gold. The firm's operational revenue surged to ₹1,430 crore in fiscal 2025, up from ₹1,101 crore in the previous fiscal year, while profit after tax increased to ₹61 crore from ₹31 crore during that time.
Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager, with MUFG Intime India serving as the registrar for the offering.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is +25. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at ₹190 apiece, which is 15.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.
