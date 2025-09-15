Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment date: Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO's registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and closed on Friday, September 12. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 60.29 times, according to BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 27.22 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 82.58 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 101.41 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 69.90 times.

Investors can confirm if they've received shares by checking the allocation details. This also shows the number of shares distributed in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not assigned, the company will initiate the application procedure. The shares should be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, September 16 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

If you have applied for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, you can do a Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). You can check the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be announced once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3 Select either the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Determine whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Provide the information corresponding to the option chosen in Step 2.

How to check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website - Check the online status for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the options shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the allotment status of the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO online at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is ₹31. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at ₹196 apiece, which is 18.79% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.

According to the activities seen in the grey market over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the peak GMP stands at ₹31, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.