Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: The issue opens for subscription on 10 September, 2025. From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

1.Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Key dates The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO will be up for subscriptions on September 10, 2025 and end on September 12, 2025. The allotment for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO is expected to be finalized on September 15, 2025.

2. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Size The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO is a book build offering worth ₹400.95 crore. The issue is a new issue of 2.43 crore shares worth ₹400.95 crore.

3.Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Price Band The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band is set at ₹155.00 to ₹165.00 per share.

4. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Lot size and subscribing details The lot size for an application is 90. Retail investors need to invest at least ₹14,850 (90 shares) based on the upper price band. The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (1,260 shares) worth ₹2,07,900, while for big NII it is 68 lots (6,120 shares) for ₹10,09,800.

5.Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Listing details Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of September 17, 2025.

6. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO; Registrar and lead managers Choice Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the issue registrar.

7. About Shringar House of Mangalsutra Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, founded in January 2009, manufactures and designs Mangalsutra in India.

For its business-to-business (B2B) clientele, the company designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse assortment of Mangalsutra adorned with stones such as American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, and semi-precious stones, all set in 18k and 22k gold.

8. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Objectives of the issue Shringar House of Mangalsutra plans to utilise about ₹280 crore from the proceeds of the IPO for funding Working Capital requirements of the Company.

It plans to utilise the remains for the General Corporate purposes

9. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO financials Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd.'s sales increased by 30% and profit after tax (net profit) increased by 96% between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025 and fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

10. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: key Risks Shringar House of Mangalsutra derives significant portion of its revenue from operations from the sale of our Mangalsutras to its Corporate Clients, retailers and wholesalers and they do not have long term contracts with any of these clients. Loss of any of these clients, or the cancellation of their purchase orders, could adversely affect Shringar House of Mangalsutra business, cash flows, financial condition, and overall results of operations.