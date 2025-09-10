Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live:Issue kicks off today. Should you subscribe to it?GMP hints 18% listing pop

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of the jewellery company Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd will be open for subscription from September 10 to 12. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been established at ₹155 to ₹165 per share.
The company, based in Mumbai, is offering a complete fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, valued at ₹401 crore at the higher end of the price range, with no Offer For Sale (OFS) portion involved.
Funds raised from the fresh issue will be directed towards meeting the company's working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide variety of Mangalsutras embellished with different stones like American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold.
Choice Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offering.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is ₹30. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
For the fiscal year 2025, Shringar House of Mangalsutra saw its revenue from operations rise to ₹1,430 crore from ₹1,101 crore in the prior fiscal year, while profit after tax increased to ₹61 crore from ₹31 crore during the same timeframe.
Prior to its IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra raised ₹120.18 crore from anchor investors. Notable institutions participating in the anchor investment include Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Maybank Securities Pte Ltd - ODI, Societe Generale - ODI, AIDOS India Fund Limited, Nav Capital VCC, and Founders Collective Fund.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at ₹195 apiece, which is 18.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.
Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on grey market activity over the last nine sessions. According to experts, the lowest GMP is ₹0.00, and the maximum is ₹30.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.