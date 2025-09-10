Subscribe

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live:Issue kicks off today. Should you subscribe to it?GMP hints 18% listing pop

  • Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO opens for subscription from September 10 to 12, with a price band of 155 to 165 per share, aiming to raise 401 crore. The funds will support working capital and corporate needs.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated10 Sep 2025, 09:39:21 AM IST
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO opens for subscription from September 10 to 12, with a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>165 per share.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of the jewellery company Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd will be open for subscription from September 10 to 12. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been established at 155 to 165 per share.

The company, based in Mumbai, is offering a complete fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, valued at 401 crore at the higher end of the price range, with no Offer For Sale (OFS) portion involved.

Funds raised from the fresh issue will be directed towards meeting the company's working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide variety of Mangalsutras embellished with different stones like American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold.

Choice Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offering.

10 Sep 2025, 09:39:21 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Should you subscribe?

SBICAP Securities has pinpointed 42 cities and has formed partnerships with 11 third-party facilitators for this initiative. The company's business model is heavily reliant on working capital, as it acquires gold from banks and bullion houses, requiring immediate payments, while clients are afforded an average credit period of approximately 15-20 days.

As the company seeks to increase its volume and expand its operations, its working capital demands are anticipated to rise accordingly. It plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to address its working capital requirements.

10 Sep 2025, 09:27:48 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: IPO review

Canara Bank Securities notes that the pricing of the issue is reasonable at a 19X PE compared to the average 21X PE of its listed competitors, although it appears slightly overvalued with a 6X PB versus a 5X PB for its peers. The company has a nationwide presence, with most of its sales happening in the state of Maharashtra. It is well-positioned for growth due to the launch of new SKUs, its established relationships with prominent clients, and innovations such as the 24K gold mangalsutra set to debut in 2026.

Nonetheless, the absence of plans for facility expansion and increasing inventory levels leading to negative cash flow from operations in FY 24 and FY 25 are concerns. They advise investors willing to take on higher risks to SUBSCRIBE for potential long-term profits.

10 Sep 2025, 09:18:21 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Listed peers

The mangalsutra manufacturer's listed peers include Utssav CZ Gold Jewels, RBZ Jewellers, and Sky Gold & Diamonds.

10 Sep 2025, 09:07:02 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Key dates

Tentatively, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 17.

10 Sep 2025, 08:56:43 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: IPO reservation

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

10 Sep 2025, 08:33:18 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: All about financials

For the fiscal year 2025, Shringar House of Mangalsutra saw its revenue from operations rise to 1,430 crore from 1,101 crore in the prior fiscal year, while profit after tax increased to 61 crore from 31 crore during the same timeframe.

10 Sep 2025, 08:32:38 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Company details

Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide variety of Mangalsutras embellished with different stones like American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold.

10 Sep 2025, 08:30:56 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Anchor details

Prior to its IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra raised 120.18 crore from anchor investors. Notable institutions participating in the anchor investment include Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Maybank Securities Pte Ltd - ODI, Societe Generale - ODI, AIDOS India Fund Limited, Nav Capital VCC, and Founders Collective Fund.

10 Sep 2025, 08:29:31 AM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is 30. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at 195 apiece, which is 18.18% higher than the IPO price of 165.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on grey market activity over the last nine sessions. According to experts, the lowest GMP is 0.00, and the maximum is 30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

