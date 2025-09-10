Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live:Issue kicks off today. Should you subscribe to it?GMP hints 18% listing pop

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of the jewellery company Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd will be open for subscription from September 10 to 12. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been established at ₹155 to ₹165 per share.
The company, based in Mumbai, is offering a complete fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, valued at ₹401 crore at the higher end of the price range, with no Offer For Sale (OFS) portion involved.
Funds raised from the fresh issue will be directed towards meeting the company's working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide variety of Mangalsutras embellished with different stones like American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold.
Choice Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offering.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is ₹30. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
SBICAP Securities has pinpointed 42 cities and has formed partnerships with 11 third-party facilitators for this initiative. The company's business model is heavily reliant on working capital, as it acquires gold from banks and bullion houses, requiring immediate payments, while clients are afforded an average credit period of approximately 15-20 days.
As the company seeks to increase its volume and expand its operations, its working capital demands are anticipated to rise accordingly. It plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to address its working capital requirements.
Canara Bank Securities notes that the pricing of the issue is reasonable at a 19X PE compared to the average 21X PE of its listed competitors, although it appears slightly overvalued with a 6X PB versus a 5X PB for its peers. The company has a nationwide presence, with most of its sales happening in the state of Maharashtra. It is well-positioned for growth due to the launch of new SKUs, its established relationships with prominent clients, and innovations such as the 24K gold mangalsutra set to debut in 2026.
Nonetheless, the absence of plans for facility expansion and increasing inventory levels leading to negative cash flow from operations in FY 24 and FY 25 are concerns. They advise investors willing to take on higher risks to SUBSCRIBE for potential long-term profits.
The mangalsutra manufacturer's listed peers include Utssav CZ Gold Jewels, RBZ Jewellers, and Sky Gold & Diamonds.
Tentatively, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 17.