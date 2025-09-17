Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date today. GMP, experts hint share debut at decent premium in stock market

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, September 17) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a notification from BSE, trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the equity shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities category.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, September 15. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, September 16. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscription status was 60.29 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, September 12 as per BSE data.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing price prediction According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, Shringar House of Mangalsutra manufactures and designs Mangalsutra in India. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse collection of Mangalsutra featuring various stones like American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, and semi-precious stones, using 18k and 22k gold for its business-to-business (B2B) clients.

The issue saw overwhelming investor interest, being oversubscribed by more than 60 times. The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at about ₹31 per share, suggesting a potential listing at around ₹196, nearly 19% higher than the upper price band, reflecting robust demand and positive market sentiment. The company reported a revenue of ₹1,430.12 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, marking a 29.8% increase from ₹1,102.71 crore in FY24.

“The P/E ratio stands at 19.47x, which is considered attractive compared to sector peers. With strong subscription numbers, institutional backing, and a healthy grey market response, Shringar House of Mangalsutra’s IPO is well-positioned for a promising listing, making it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the jewelry segment and investors may book half the profit and hold the rest,” said Nyati.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is ₹26. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at ₹191 apiece, which is 15.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.

According to the grey market activities from the past 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, and the highest GMP reached is ₹31, as per experts' analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

