Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Listing: The equity shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO are set to make their debut on Dalal Street on September 17. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company received strong response from investors and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date is tomorrow, 17 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 10 to 12, and the IPO allotment was fixed on September 15. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date is September 17, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Shringar House of Mangalsutra share listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Here’s a look at what Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today signals.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP Today Shringar House of Mangalsutra shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today is ₹26 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Shringar House of Mangalsutra shares are trading higher by ₹26 apiece than their issue price.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹191 apiece, which is at a 15.76% premium to the IPO price of ₹165 per share.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open from September 10 to September 12, and the IPO allotment date was September 15. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date is September 17, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band was ₹155 to ₹165 per share. At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company raised ₹400.95 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.43 crore shares.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO has been subscribed 60.29 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors segment was booked 27.22 times, while that of Non Institutional Investors (NII) was subscribed 82.58 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 101.41 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO registrar.