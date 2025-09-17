Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing: Shares debut at 14% premium on BSE, NSE

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing: Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra made a decent debut on Indian bourses on Wednesday, September 17, amid positive market sentiment. Shringar House of Mangalsutra shares opened at ₹187.70 on the BSE, a premium of 13.76 per cent on the issue price of ₹165. On the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹188.50, up 14.2 per cent from its issue price.

The stock further extended its gains to hit a high of ₹191 on the BSE and the NSE.

The stock's listing was largely in line with expectations, as the grey market expected the stock to list at a premium of 15 per cent.

According to investorgain.com, Shringar House of Mangalsutra's last grey market premium (GMP) was ₹26.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the GMP, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was ₹191 apiece, 15.76 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹165.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details The ₹400.95 crore book build issue opened for public subscription on September 10 and closed on September 12. Following the closure of the issue, the allotment for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO was finalised on September 15.

It was an entirely fresh issue of 2.43 crore shares, with a price band fixed at ₹155 to ₹165 per share. The company intends to use the net proceeds to meet working capital needs and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

The issue saw an overall subscription of over 60 times, with the retail portion booked to more than 27 times. The segment reserved for NIIs was subscribed to nearly 83 times, while the QIBs' segment was booked 101 times.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra business Shringar House of Mangalsutra is a leading and specialised designer and manufacturer of mangalsutra in India.

The company sells its products to corporate clients, wholesale jewellers, and retailers across the country. It has also expanded its reach to international clients in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the UAE, the USA, and the Republic of Fiji.

As of March 31, 2025, it served 34 corporate clients, 1,089 wholesalers and 81 retailers.

The company's revenue from operations in FY23 was ₹9502.17 million, which rose to ₹11,015.23 million in FY24 and to ₹14,298.15 million in FY25.

Profit for FY23 was ₹233.58 million, increasing to ₹311.05 million in FY24 and ₹611.14 million in FY25.

