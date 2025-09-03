Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Price band set at ₹155-165 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹155 to ₹165 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10 and will close on Friday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9. The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 17.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO comprises a completely fresh issuance of 2.43 crore shares, which includes a reservation of up to 20,000 equity shares for employees of the company.

The company plans to allocate ₹280 crore from the IPO proceeds for its working capital needs, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the lead manager for the book running, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering.

Company Details Founded in 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra specializes in designing and producing mangalsutras in 18k and 22k gold purity for numerous business-to-business (B2B) clients such as Titan Company, Malabar Gold, Reliance Retail, Novel Jewels (part of the Aditya Birla Group), Joyalukkas India, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, and Vaibhav Jewellers. As of March 2025, the company was catering to 34 corporate clients, 1,089 wholesalers, and 81 retailers.

The mangalsutra manufacturer's listed peers include Utssav CZ Gold Jewels, RBZ Jewellers, and Sky Gold & Diamonds, achieved a profit of ₹61.1 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, representing a significant increase of 96.5 percent compared to ₹31.1 crore in the preceding year. During the same timeframe, revenue rose by 29.8 percent to ₹1,429.8 crore, up from ₹1,101.5 crore.