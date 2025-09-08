Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of issue opening on Wednesday, September 10

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO is scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 10, and close on Friday, September 12. The details on allocation to anchor investors for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO will be out Tuesday, September 9. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹155 to 165 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra focuses on the design and creation of mangalsutras in both 18k and 22k gold purity for a variety of business-to-business (B2B) clients, including Titan Company, Malabar Gold, Reliance Retail, Novel Jewels (a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group), Joyalukkas India, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, and Vaibhav Jewellers. As of March 2025, the company was serving 34 corporate clients, 1,089 wholesalers, and 81 retailers.

The mangalsutra manufacturer's listed peers are Utssav CZ Gold Jewels, RBZ Jewellers, and Sky Gold & Diamonds. It reported a profit of ₹61.1 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, marking a remarkable rise of 96.5 percent from ₹31.1 crore the previous year. In the same period, revenue increased by 29.8 percent to ₹1,429.8 crore, up from ₹1,101.5 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today is +24. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price is indicated at ₹189 apiece, which is 14.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last seven sessions, the IPO GMP is currently rising and is anticipated to list strongly. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹25, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO includes a fresh issue of 2.43 crore shares, which has set aside up to 20,000 equity shares for the company's employees.

The firm intends to use ₹280 crore from the IPO proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, with the leftover funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the lead manager overseeing the book running, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is acting as the registrar for the offering.