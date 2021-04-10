Shriram Properties files DRHP to raise ₹800 crore via IPO1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2021, 09:25 AM IST
MUMBAI: Shriram Properties Ltd has filed a draft red herring red prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise nearly ₹800 crore via an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹550 crore by current shareholders and promoters.
The offer for sale consists sale of ₹147.10 by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd, ₹13 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, ₹148.90 crore by TPG Asia SFV Pte. Ltd and ₹216 crore by WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors.
Proceeds from the issue will be used to reduce debt of the company.
As of March 2020, Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd holds a 16.33% stake in the company, TPG Asia SFV Pte Ltd holds a 16.56% stake, and WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors hold a 23.97% stake.
Axis Securities Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.
For the fiscal year 2020, the company posted a revenue of ₹262.90 crore versus ₹452.31 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at ₹9.74 crore against ₹24.49 crore last year. Total debt stood at ₹741 crore.
Shriram Properties Ltd focuses on affordable and mid-income housing projects, mainly in southern India. It saw sales recover to pre-covid levels in the December quarter.
