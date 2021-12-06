2 min read.Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM ISTLivemint
Shriram Properties IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹350 crore
Real-estate developer Shriram Properties, part of Shriram Group, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription this week on Wednesday December 8, which will conclude on December 10. This will be the second public listing this year of a property firm after Macrotech Developers Ltd erstwhile Lodha Developers, raised ₹2,500 crore through IPO in April.
The price band has been fixed at ₹113-118 per share for its ₹600-crore initial share-sale.
The firm has reduced its offer for sale size to ₹350 crore from ₹550 crore earlier. Now, the IPO size will be ₹600 crore against ₹800 crore earlier.
This public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹350 crore. The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth ₹3 crore for the company's employees who will receive those shares at a discount of ₹11 per share to final issue price.
As per market observers, Shriram Properties shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹20 in the grey market today.
Shriram Properties has proposed partial exit to its four existing investors --TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital -- which hold around 58 per cent stake in the company.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
Shriram Properties has a major presence in South India. It has completed various real estate projects and many projects are under construction.
About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
Axis Securities Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 20, 2021.